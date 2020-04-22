Hazel Green volleyball player hosts virtual signing day

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – In the Tennessee Valley, there are high school athletes all over that will go on to play at the next level, including Hazel Green volleyball’s Hannah Hampel.

Hampel is signing to play college ball at Union University and she decided to have her own signing day, despite COVID-19 interrupting her original plans.

Olivia Whitmire “Whenever you found out that you weren’t going to get to do your signing in person at your school when did you kind of set this plan into motion to do your virtual signing?”

Hannah Hampel “When I found out that school was getting canceled like this is it I was like oh, that really doesn’t make me feel good like my senior year that sucks, but my letter of intent was emailed to me just a couple of days ago and I was like, you know what, even though I’m not in school I can still show people that I’m having a signing and I’m going to a place that I really love.”

Olivia Whitmire “Talk to me a little bit about the Union program what drew you to go play volleyball there?”

Hannah Hampel “Definitely the homey feel they’re just so loving and it’s like a big family. When I had my official visit, they were just so compassionate and like, it’s an honor to have you on campus, we’re very interested in you and all the girls are very supportive I got to see the dorms and actually stay the night in the dorm so it was so fun and I love them like they are family.”

Olivia Whitmire “Playing high school at Hazel Green and then with your club team as well what are you going to take from the many years playing with those teams once you hit the college level?”

Hannah Hampel “Definitely, playing club enhanced the college level, because we were playing national teams with girls going to Purdue and UConn and definitely great teams, and my teammates even we were a great team, so definitely training with them and seeing their tactics what they do and what we do well together is definitely going to help in the college level.”

Olivia Whitmire “What are you feeling today that you’re gonna sign to play at the next level after all of your hard work and dedication?”

Hannah Hampel “Definitely blessed, Blessed is the word for it. I’m so excited it’s gonna be like real deal I’m actually going to the college that I love, with the people surrounding me that I love. I’m very very excited and very blessed, I can’t stop smiling.”