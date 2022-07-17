HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Hazel Green native Jordan Beck has been drafted as the 38th overall pick in the MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. Beck has spent the past three seasons playing in Knoxville for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Beck was a standout athlete while at Hazel Green High School. He was a two-sport star (baseball and basketball), three-time Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State selection (2017-2019), earned Super 10 Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 and even led the Trojans to their first-ever state championship in baseball during his junior year.

He had an extensive career while at Tennessee. Every year of his college career he made SEC Academic Honor Roll, scored five runs and notched two triples and two RBIs to go along with a team-leading five walks drawn during the Volunteers’ SEC Tournament Championship run and tied his team lead in runs scored in 2022.

Beck was picked in Competitive Balance Round A by the Colorado Rockies.