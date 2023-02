HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hazel Green girl’s basketball team dominated from wire to wire in its sub-regional game, defeating Athens 66-10.

The Trojans advance to the Class 6A Regional Tournament at Wallace-Hanceville and will face Mortimer Jordan on Friday.

In Class 4A, JPII defeated Rogers 49-32 to advance to the Regional Tournament for the first time in school history. The Falcons will face Priceville in the next round.