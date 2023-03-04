BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hazel Green girl’s basketball team made history on Saturday, defeating Huffman 53-40 to win their sixth straight Class 6A state championship.

The six straight titles is a new AHSAA record, while head coach Tim Miller earned his 10th state title, tying the state record.

Meanwhile, the Buckhorn boys won their first state championship since 1995, defeating Mountain Brook 65-56 to claim the Class 6A championship.

Also on Saturday, the Sparkman girls fell 55-44 to Hoover in the 7A championship while the Arab girls fell 53-36 to Pleasant Grove.

In all, five North Alabama basketball teams took home blue maps this week.