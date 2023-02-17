(WHNT) — Regional tournament play continued as high school basketball teams from all across the state are trying to punch their ticket to the next round of the postseason.

The Hazel Green girls are once again on their way to the Northwest Regional final after beating Mortimer Jordan 61-47; the Lady Trojans are trying to capture their sixth straight state championship this year. Hazel Green will play Clay-Chalkville in the 6A finals at Wallace State.

The Buckhorn boys team beat the defending state champs from Cullman 64-44 to advance to the 6A regional finals against Pinson Valley.

The Flame from Shoals Christian picked up a win in a 43-41 nail-biter against Marion County to advance to the 1A regional final.

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.