BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — It was a five-peat Saturday at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena as the Hazel Green Lady Trojans won their fifth consecutive state title.

“It means a lot it’s very meaningful. Just shows all the hard work we put in every day every year just pays off. It shows everyone that we just don’t go win it we put in a lot of work to get there,” said Hazel Green player Samiya Steele.

Hazel Green claimed victory over Oxford, 55-38, to claim the Class 6A Girls State Championship. The Lady Trojans finished the 2022 season with an undefeated record and a blue map to show for it.

“We’ve talked about our culture many times before this togetherness with this group here,” said Coach Tim Miller. “Not only do they like each other on the floor they like each other off the floor they’re friends they want to see each other succeed they don’t care about points, they want to win the game.”