Hazel Green girls basketball gets state championship bling

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Hazel Green girls basketball team made it a three-peat this past season, winning their third straight state championship.

The Lady Trojans won the title months ago, but they got the championship rings this weekend.

The seniors on this year’s squad have done this before. They have three rings now, but they said it never really gets old opening that box and seeing the new ring for the first time.

The graduating seniors said they’re thrilled that they got to leave their mark on the Lady Trojans program and go out with another title.

“It was senior year and this is the one that meant the most and I’m really proud of us,” said Hazel Green senior forward Farrah Pearson.

“It felt great just to show everybody that we actually could and just because you don’t believe in us, we can still do stuff even when people don’t believe,” said Hazel Green senior forward Katie Johnson.

Head coach Tim Miller said he’s happy to have won another title, but he’s happier for his players who got to experience the win.