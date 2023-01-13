HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hazel Green girls’ basketball continued to dominate on Friday night, cruising past Lee 71-35 to pick up an area win.

The Trojans improve to 21-0 overall and 4-0 in area play.

After the game, the Trojans honored head coach Tim Miller who recently picked up his 700th career win. As one of just a handful of girls’ basketball coaches in the state to ever accomplish this feat, he said it was a moment he won’t forget.

“That’s something special,” Miller said. “When I first started coaching, I went against coaches that were way better than I was and I knew that they had a bunch of wins.”

“You never thought 20 years down the road or 25 years down the road of what it was going to be like when you first started coaching but for you to say that I’m honored, I’m very honored to be in that category talked about,” he continued.

Hazel Green will be back in action on Monday in Hoover at the Ball N Prep MLK Classic.