HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hazel Green football’s Brandon Long signed to take his talents to the collegiate level on Tuesday.

Long is heading to Indiana to play spring football for Oakland City University where he’ll be part of the school’s first ever sprint football team.

Long said his recruitment process was tough, but he’s thankful he stuck with it and he says playing for the Mighty Oaks was simply meant to be.

“I texted Coach Wilburn about ready to give up. I didn’t know where to go after that. I had been texting coaches and didn’t really get much back and he said hold on just keep going for a little while and I got a text from Coach Miller asking me if I’d be interested in playing up there,” Long said. “When I went up there, it just felt like home it’s definitely a homey experience.”

