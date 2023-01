HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hazel Green boys basketball team got out to a hot start and never looked back, getting the 51-36 road win over Mae Jemison in a big area game.

Meanwhile, the Hazel Green girl’s basketball team improved to 25-0 on the season with the 65-36 win over the Jaguars.

With the win, the Trojans will host the Class 6A Area 16 tournament next month.