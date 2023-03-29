MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — On Wednesday, Hazel Green and Buckhorn spent the morning celebrating their basketball state championships.

AHSAA Director Alvin Briggs came to Madison County to present the Lady Trojans and Bucks with their blue maps.

With Hazel Green’s victory over Huffman in the Class 6A girls state title game, the Lady Trojans won their sixth straight state title, a new AHSAA record for most consecutive state championships.

“It feels amazing. I mean it feels sometimes like a surreal moment where you say ‘did that really just happen again?’, but it’s a tribute to our parents and our young ladies who put all the work in,” Hazel Green girls basketball head coach Tim Miller said. “It’s kids buying into wanting to play for each other when they start playing for each other and care more about what her teammates scores than what she does. When she doesn’t care about her stats, you win a bunch of basketball games when you do it that way.”

One Madison County school winning a title wasn’t enough, so the Buckhorn boys decided to make it two. The Bucks won the program’s first state title since 1995 with their victory over Mountain Brook in the 6A championship.

“You know it’s crazy and it’s still surreal nearly a month later,” Buckhorn boys basketball head coach Patrick Harding said. “It happened so fast and you have colleagues text you and say ‘hey when you’re down there you need to enjoy this’, but you’re so caught up in the next game and the next practice so it’s really hard to “enjoy it” but it’s been a lot of fun. The treat is getting to see the players and the coaches to see how excited they are because they put a lot into it.”