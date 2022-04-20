HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — SPHL Commissioner Doug Price announced today that Huntsville Havoc goaltender Hunter Vorva was named SPHL Goalie of the Year.

Vorva appeared in 32 games for the Havoc and set team records for the best Goals Against Average (1.93) and Save Percentage (.934%) in a single season.

Vorva and the Havoc take face Roanoke Thursday night on the road in game on of the President’s Cup Playoff Semifinals.

