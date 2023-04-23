PELHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – Just as they have done all season, the Huntsville Havoc continued to fight back on Sunday night but it wouldn’t be enough, as the Birmingham Bulls got the 5-2 win in game three of the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals to win the series 2-1 and advance to the championship.

Austin Martinsen and Kyle Clarke each scored for the Havoc as they came back to tie things at 2 after two. But then the Bulls scored three in the third, including two empty-net goals to seal the win.

The loss ends the Havoc’s season as they finish the year with a 34-19-3 regular season record. It also ends the head coaching career of bench boss Glenn Detulleo, who will be transitioning to executive general manager. Detulleo spent 11 seasons guiding the Havoc and won two SPHL championships during that time while recording over 300 career wins.