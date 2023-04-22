HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — For the second night in a row, the SPHL President’s Cup semifinals between the Huntsville Havoc and Birmingham Bulls went into overtime tied at 2, but this time it ended in favor of the Havoc as they got the 3-2 win to force a game three.

Jamie Bucell scored the game-winner 12 minutes into the extra frame. Sy Nutkevitch and Jordan Fader each scored for the Havoc.

The Havoc and Bulls will meet for game three on Sunday at the Pelham Civic Complex with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship.