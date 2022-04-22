HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time in the 2022 President’s Cup Playoffs, the Huntsville Havoc has its back up against the wall. Hockey players are born fighters though, and that’s why Roanoke can expect a battle in game two of the semifinal series.

Saturday at 7 p.m. the Von Braun Center will be rocking as the Havoc and Rail Yard Dawgs go at it again. Huntsville dropped game one 5-3 on the road, but for this team there is truly no place like home.

Coaches hate losing and that’s a fact, but even on the brink of elimination, head coach Glenn Detulleo is as calm as ever.

“You know I’d expect our best game and you know somebody said it great to me last night you know it’s not an elimination game, it’s a determination game,” said head coach Glenn Detulleo. “We got to find out how determined these guys are to get it done.”

The Havoc trailed in both first round games against Evansville, but battled back for wins. This is the first time the team trails 1-0 this postseason.

“Yeah I mean today even yesterday you have to have a short memory when you’re playing these games especially in the playoffs,” said defenseman Dominick Procopio. “It’s fun to play in these elimination games you have to look at it like it’s a chance to close out the series at home. It’s got to be fun and I think the vibes are really good in the room.”

You can purchase tickets for the game at huntsvillehavoc.com/tix.