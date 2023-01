HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc used a five-goal second period to get the 8-2 win over the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Rob Darrar scored the first three goals for the Havoc to finish with the hat trick, while Robbie Fisher, Kyle Clarke, Kasey Kulczycki, Jamie Bucell and Tyler Piacentini each scored once. Piacentini now has 100 career goals and 200 career points.

The Havoc will be back in action on Monday in Birmingham against the Bulls.