HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that the 2021-22 SPHL Goalie of the Year, Hunter Vorva, has signed with the Havoc for the 2022-23 season.

In his first professional season in North America, Vorva became the best goalie in the SPHL. In 32 games, Vorva went 22-8-2 with an astounding .934 save percentage. Vorva’s stellar play broke the Huntsville Havoc franchise record for best save percentage in a season. The Kalamazoo, MI native was named to the All SPHL First-Team.

“Hunter came in and just performed,” said assistant coach Stuart Stefan. “No matter what the situation was, Hunter was someone who always took it head-on and ran with it. He kept us in many games that we had no business being in.”

The Havoc’s home opener is set for Friday, October 28th; the home opponents, road schedule and promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.