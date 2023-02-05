HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc won on and off the ice Saturday night, as they got a big 4-2 rivalry win over the Birmingham Bulls while they also broke records during the 17th annual Melissa George Night.

The Havoc wear special jerseys every year that are auctioned off after the game. Saturday’s sold-out crowd made a huge impact, raising $72,637 for the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at the Huntsville Hospital. Those donations help buy potentially life-saving equipment for critically ill babies in the NICU.

Saturday’s total was the most ever that the Havoc have raised during the 17 year history of the event, which was very fitting as Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund co-founder Chris George wore the number 17 during his hockey playing days here in Huntsville.

“Unbelievable. Number 17, hey that’s kind of a special number in our family. It’s a testament to the Huntsville Havoc community and the fans and their generosity. I think it just goes to show they believe in the mission, they believe in Melissa’s fund and what good comes out of it and the equipment that they buy that is able to just give hope and impact a family that’s just a half a mile down the road at Huntsville Hospital for women and children,” George said.

George’s jersey sold for $3100 on Saturday.