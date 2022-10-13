HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc have announced head coach Glenn Detulleo plans to retire from coaching at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

The hockey organization announced Detulleo will transition to a front office role as the team’s Executive General Manager after the end of the upcoming season.

The upcoming season will be Detulleo’s 11th year at the helm of the team he had led to two championships and 278 wins. He is also both the longest-serving and the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

“Coaching in Huntsville over the last 10 seasons has been a dream come true,” Detulleo said. “My coaching career might be coming to an end, but I am thrilled to continue my journey with such a great organization.”

Assistant Coach Stuart Stefan will take over as head coach following Detulleo’s retirement. Stefan will be the seventh head coach in the Havoc’s 19-year existence. He also brings on the ice experience with the team, having played seven seasons with the Havoc before becoming a coach in 2018.

As a player, Stefan scored 84 goals and tallied 164 assists for Huntsville and participated in the team’s most recent championships as a player and coach respectively.

“I have learned so much from Glenn and I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity,” Stefan said. “I’m excited to get to work and continue the winning tradition here in Huntsville.”

The Havoc will begin the season on Oct. 20 at Pensacola and return to Huntsville for the season opener on Oct. 28.