Havoc fall to Mayhem in SPHL Playoff opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The SPHL Playoffs are back, and so is the Huntsville Havoc. The back-to-back Presidents Cup champs are looking to defend the crown once again. A Macon Mayhem team that has given the Havoc trouble all year stands in the way.

Huntsville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in game one of the best-of-three series, but the Mayhem quickly answered.

Justin MacDonald put the Havoc on the board first, but goals by Gabe Guertler and Brian Bowen put the Mayhem ahead.

In a chippy game that saw 50 total penalty minutes, Macon beat the Havoc 4-1.

Game two is scheduled for 5:30 in Macon as the Havoc look to avoid elimination.