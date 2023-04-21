BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The hope of hanging another banner in the rafters of Propst Arena is still very much alive for the Huntsville Havoc; in order to make it to the SPHL President’s Cup championship series, the Havoc need two wins against the Birmingham Bulls, their in-state rivals.

After taking the lead twice in game one of the semi-finals series, the Havoc fell to the Bulls in overtime 3-2. Now, the Havoc have to win the next two games in order to avoid elimination from the playoffs.

The series comes to Huntsville for game two; puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at the VBC. If the Havoc win, they force a decisive game three that will be at the Pelham Civic Complex on Sunday.