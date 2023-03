HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc kept battling against Macon on Sunday, but in the end, the Mayhem left with the 5-4 road win.

The Havoc got goal-scorers from four different players, as Kyle Clarke, Austin Martinsen, Sy Nutkevitch and Gavin Holland each scored in the loss.

The Havoc will be back in action on Friday at home against Pensacola.