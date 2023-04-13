HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The journey for the 2023 SPHL President’s cup has officially begun.

The Huntsville Havoc are fighting to try and hang another banner in the rafters and the team is hoping to win a championship for Glenn Detulleo’s final season as head coach.

The Havoc are off to a good start; they beat the Knoxville Ice Bears in the first game of the first round 5-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

If the Havoc win game two, then they will advance to the next round; if Knoxville wins, there will be a win-or-go-home game three in Huntsville on Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Game two of the round one series will be in Knoxville on Friday, April 14; puck drop is set for 6:35 p.m.