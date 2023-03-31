HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Havoc rallied in the third, then Rob Darrar was the hero less than a minute into the extra frame, as the Havoc got the 4-3 overtime win against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Austin Martinsen, Mason Palmer and Tyler Piacentini all score for the Havoc. The two teams will wrap up the series on Saturday with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m.

Also before Friday’s game, the Havoc retired Nolan Kaiser’s number 10 jersey. The defenseman played seven seasons for the Havoc, recording 50 goals, 138 assists, and 555 penalty minutes and was a huge part of the Havoc’s back-to-back SPHL President Cup championships in 2018 and 2019.