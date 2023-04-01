HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the second night in a row, the Huntsville Havoc found themselves down early, but this time they were unable to complete the comeback, as Pensacola got the 5-4 win.

Derek Perl, Sam Hunter, Jacob Barber and Kyle Clarke each scored once for the Havoc.

This was the final home game of the regular season for the Havoc, and they honored their 2018 and 2019 SPHL championship-winning teams.

Former players from those teams signed autographs before the game and were honored on the ice. It was also the final regular season home game for longtime head coach Glenn Detulleo, who is retiring from coaching at the end of the season and will transition to Executive General Manager.

The Havoc will wrap up the regular season next Friday and Saturday on the road facing Quad City.