HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Havoc were playing for something much bigger on Saturday night, but still managed to get the 4-2 win over the Birmingham Bulls on the 17th annual Melissa George Night.

Four different players scored for the Havoc, as Derek Perl, Jacob Barber, Alex Kielczewski and Rob Darrar each found the back of the net.

In partnership with the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund, the Havoc was raising money for the Huntsville Hospital NICU and supporting local families. Fans were encouraged to bring items for families including gas and food gift cards, infant clothes, blankets and more, and after the game, the Havoc’s special jerseys were auctioned off to the sold-out crowd.

In the end, the Havoc raised $72,637 for the Melissa George neonatal Memorial Fund, the most the Havoc have ever raised during the 17-year history of the Melissa George Night.

Earlier this week, the Havoc players visited the Huntsville Hospital NICU to learn more and meet some of the families and babies.

The Havoc will host Vermilion County on Friday.