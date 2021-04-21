Havoc beat Ice Flyers in shootout; Clinch SPHL Playoff berth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After two scoreless periods of play, the sticks of the Huntsville Havoc and the Pensacola Ice Flyers woke up. Just minutes after Alex Berardinelli (6) found the back of the net in the third, Garrett Milan (8) tied the game.

Regulation wasn’t enough to determine a winner, and neither was overtime, so this one went to a shootout. In the shootout, Huntsville goalie Jason Pawloski stood tall, holding Pensacola scoreless. Captain Tyler Piacentini and Shane Bednard both scored for the Havoc, giving the team, decked out in White Sauce jerseys, a 2-1 win.

With the victory, Huntsville has clinched a SPHL Playoff berth.

Three Stars:

1st – Jason Pawloski: SA: 38 | SV: 37 | TOI: 65:00

2nd – Tyler Piacentini: G: 1 | A: 0

3rd – Alex Berardinelli: G: 1 | A: 0