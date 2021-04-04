Hatton’s Ridge Harrison competes in Slam Dunk Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-four of the nation’s premier high school basketball players competed up in Indianapolis in the 2021 American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, including one from North Alabama.

Hatton’s Ridge Harrison has dunked for the Hornets before but he took his talents to the big stage this time to try and win a dunking title in the 10th annual event.

Harrison competed alongside seven others, including Alabama signee and Calhoun standout JD Davison.

Harrison earned his way to the national stage by winning the fan vote. A huge congrats to Harrison for putting Hatton on the map!