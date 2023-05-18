OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — Two of our local softball teams are bringing a blue map home to North Alabama.

After dropping the opening game of the Class 2A championship series, Hatton was able to rally to take the lead, then hold off Wicksburg for a 12-10 victory in the winner-take-all final.

This marks the program’s first state title since 2017 and one more for head coach Denton Bowling before he retires.

“It’s passion, I mean this is the truth that the process starts at step one and the process gets you back and the culmination is right here on the grandest stage of all in the state of Alabama at Choccolocco Park,” Bowling said. “This is our Oklahoma City and to be able to do it from battling from behind words can’t even begin to express it. This is a special group of young ladies, a special community and special program and I couldn’t be more excited more happy for them they’ve earned it and they have the right to call themselves champions tonight.”

In Class 3A, the Plainview Bears run-ruled Opp 14-4 to win the program’s second state championship and the first since 2021.

“I just feel like a million bucks. I’m just so happy, I’m really happy with our performance. We really gave it our all this year and I’m just really proud of us,” said senior pitcher Lily Boswell.

“Lily’s my best friend, I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” said senior catcher Mia Tidmore. “This is the best thing, this was our goal, this has been our goal for so many years and we got it twice, we got two of them.”

“We were just lucky enough to string some hits together at the right time. It could have went the other way but we were the fortunate ones tonight,” said head coach Jeff Brooks. “When you win these things, you put a lot of hard work in and you saw these girls go to work every day and practice hard and I’m just proud for them.”

The state softball tournament runs through Saturday, May 20.