HARTESLLE, Ala. (WHNT) – When Brent Dearmon was hired as the UNA head football coach about 13 months ago, he said he was going to make a point to recruit the talent we have in the Tennessee Valley. And he’s certainly done that, as another local star is headed to UNA.

Hartselle star running back Ri Fletcher is taking his talents to the Shoals, signing to play at UNA. As a senior, Fletcher had over 1,000 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns. For his four year career as a Tiger, he had 451 carries for 3,733 yards and 54 touchdowns.

Now he’ll become a Lion with his older brother Izayah, and Ri said he’s excited to build something special in his home state.

“They all believed in it themselves so they were telling me we’re going to do this, we’re going to go on a run and stuff like that so it makes me believe in it, too,” Fletcher said. “It’s like a dream come true, when you’re growing up and you’re playing sports, you always want to go to the next level and it finally came true so it feels amazing. I never really thought it was possible, but it is, put your mind to it and you can do it.”

