Hartselle's Jackson Boyer signs with U.S. Naval Academy; Will play football

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Hartselle High School celebrated one of its football players on Wednesday afternoon in the cafeteria.

Tigers' linebacker Jackson Boyer signed with the United States Naval Academy back on December 18th, but celebrated his accomplishment today. Boyer will head to Annapolis and have the chance to play the sport that he loves. Football.

It was a day that he has been looking forward to for a long time, and Navy felt like the perfect fit.

To be honest their coaches reminded me a lot of my high school coaches to the point where they genuinely care about my well being and my success there," said Boyer. "The coaches are great. I was really skeptical about the military aspect of it until I started looking at it more, and then once I got there, once I visited, I knew it was the place for me. It's an awesome place it's right in the middle of a really cool part of the country, and a place where I know I would want to be at for at least three to four years."