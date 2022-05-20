JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hartselle Tigers are sitting back on top of the high school baseball mountain.

The Tigers got seven runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday, blowing open Game 2 of the 2022 Class 6A Baseball Championship Series played at Jacksonville State University.

Hartselle cruised to the 10-2 win and two-game sweep of Pelham to claim the school’s first state baseball title since 2013 and ninth overall.

Will Turner was awarded the Class 6A State Baseball Championship Series MVP for his performance in the Game 1 on Thursday.

“Feels good to be a senior and finally get it. Now we’re going out on a good note,” said Turner.

Elliot Bray, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, pitched four innings, allowing one hit and an earned run. He walked three and struck out eight. He closed out the season with 109 strikeouts in 80 innings. Jack Smith was relief pitch for the last three innings, allowing two hits and an earned run. He walked one and struck out four.

“I think the biggest thing for us is knowing how to win,” said Bray, when asked about what he’ll take from Hartselle to the collegiate level.

The win against Pelham on Friday clinched them the championship. It was a best-of-three series in which the Tigers were never seriously challenged.

The championship is a dramatic reversal from last year’s championship series in which the Tigers lost on an extremely controversial call that didn’t go their way.

This is Coach William Booth’s ninth state championship and he has over 1100 career wins as the Tigers head baseball coach.