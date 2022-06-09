(WHNT) — Hartselle’s Larissa Preuitt has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year. Preuitt is the first Gatorade Alabama Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Hartselle High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic

achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Preuitt as Alabama’s best high school softball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Preuitt joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.

The senior center fielder led the Tigers to a 51-9-1 record and the Class 6A North Regional playoffs this past season. Preuitt batted .552 with 13 triples, seven home runs, 60 RBI, 103 runs scored and 86 stolen bases. A three-time All-State selection, she’s ranked as the nation’s No. 14 prospect in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball.

Preuitt has maintained a 3.80 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball on scholarship at the University of Alabama this fall.