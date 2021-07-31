Hartselle native Quanesha Burks makes Olympic debut

Hartselle native Quanesha Burks made he Olympic debut in Tokyo this year competing in the women’s track and field long jump competition.

The former Tigers and University of Alabama standout barely missed the cut for the finals after her qualification round; her best jump was 6.54 meters putting her in 13th place and the top 12 advanced.

Even though she didn’t advance, making it to Tokyo and competing on the world’s biggest stage is an incredible achievement. Hartselle track and field head coach Kenny Lopez says it’s amazing to see Burks’ Olympic dreams come true.

“She came to our house and we were watching a documentary about LoLo Jones one time. She was just having dreams you know. Thinking about what she wanted to do,” Lopez said. “She sent me a text a short while ago that says, now I’m training with Lolo Jones everyday and getting to the Olympics myself. This is a big deal. I’m really proud of her.”

Congrats to Quanesha on representing North Alabama!