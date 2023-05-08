BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Hartselle native and Alabama freshman outfielder Larissa Preuitt has been named the SEC softball freshman of the week.

The award is the first of Preuitt’s career and the first Freshman of the Week award for any Crimson Tide player since 2020.

It is the fifth weekly accolade for the program overall, with Montana Fouts previously winning four SEC Pitcher of the Week awards. Overall, Alabama has taken home 24 Freshman of the Week awards in program history.

The former Hartselle Tiger standout went 8-for-11 (.727) over last weekend’s series at Ole Miss, including three doubles and three RBIs.

She started the weekend with a 4-for-4 performance on Friday, the first four-hit game for an Alabama player in conference play since Elissa Brown at Kentucky on March, 27, 2021.

She followed with a 1-for-3 day in Saturday’s win before going 3-for-4 in the finale with an RBI. She now has six multi-hit games this season, including three in her last six games.