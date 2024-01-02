HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hartselle Tigers have found their new head football coach.

On Tuesday, the school named Bert Newton as the football program’s next leader.

Newton, who served as the team’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator before being named head coach, is a familiar face to those around the program. He has served as an assistant coach for six years from 2017-2023. Newton was the defensive coordinator at Vestavia Hills High School during the 2021 season but returned the following year to Hartselle.

“We are excited to announce Coach Newton as the next head football coach at Hartselle High School, and we are excited about the future of our football program under his leadership. It became pretty evident as our search began that the best fit for our future and school was currently on our campus,” said Hartselle Atheltic Director Jake Miles. “The thing that makes Bert the perfect fit for us is not that he simply understands football, but more importantly, he understands Hartselle Football and our Hartselle High School culture and kids.”

Hartselle Principal Dr. Brad Cooper said Newton will help the Tigers’ program continue an upward trajectory.

“I am excited about the future of Hartselle Football under the direction of Bert Newton. It was very evident early on that Coach Newton should be our next head coach. Our administrators, teachers, coaches, and players have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Newton,” said Cooper. “Coach Newton is a hard worker, knowledgeable, and committed to Hartselle. I have no doubt that the football program will continue our upward trajectory under his leadership.”

Newton replaces Bryan Moore who left Hartselle in December after being hired by Opelika High School. He will be the Tigers’ third head coach in the last long-time head coach Bob Godsey left.