HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle High School Softball alumna and ten-year assistant coach was officially named the new varsity head softball coach on Friday.

Anna Hall will be taking over for the Tigers, after being an assistant for the program since 2014.

During her tenure as an assistant coach, Hall helped lead the Tigers to state championships in 2014 and 2018.

Hall graduated from Hartselle in 2009 and was a member of the 2008 Tigers softball team which finished as state runner-up. She went on to play college softball at Calhoun Community College.

Hartselle High School Athletic Director Pat Smith expressed his support for Hall stepping into this role and taking the helm for the Tigers in the announcement.

“Coach Hall has a lot of experience as a player and a coach. Her experience and knowledge has

created an excellent rapport with our student-athletes. Anna loves Hartselle and expects

excellence from herself and everyone around her. We know she will continue to build on our

tradition-rich program and take it to new heights. We are behind her 100%,” said Smith.

Dr. Brad Cooper, the principal at Hartselle High School, said in the announcement that he’s also excited to see Hall become the head coach.

“I am very excited to have Coach Hall leading our program. She is not only a phenomenal coach, but also an excellent classroom teacher. She is the epitome of what Hartselle expects in the classroom and on the playing field. The trajectory of the Hartselle High School Softball Program is definitely upward with Coach Hall leading the way,” said Dr. Cooper.

After attending Calhoun while she was a student-athlete, Hall transferred to Athens State University where she obtained a degree in Biology/Secondary Education. She earned a Masters in Biology from West Alabama in 2018.

Now, Hall teaches anatomy and biology at Hartselle High, and also coached cheer on top of being an assistant softball coach.