HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hartselle football coach Bryan Moore is heading back to his old stomping grounds.

Moore has been hired by Opelika High School to be their new varsity football coach.

“OCS welcomes Coach Bryan Moore as our new head football coach. He was an

outstanding teacher and coach during his previous tenure in Opelika and he has only grown in

his capacity as a strong effective leader,” stated Farrell Seymore, Opelika City Schools Superintendent. “We look forward to the positive impact he will have on the students in our community.”

Moore has served as Hartselle’s football coach since January 2020, before that he was the head coach at Jasper High School from 2018-2020 and Eufaula High School from 2015-2018.

During his four seasons with the Tigers, Moore posted a record of 38-9, winning two region titles. The Tigers will be looking for their third head coach since long-time head coach Bob Godsey left.

The return to Opelika is a homecoming for Moore, who began his coaching career with the Bulldogs in 2007 as the 9th grade football assistant coach and the 9th grade head basketball coach. Moore worked his way up to being the 9th grade head football coach in 2008 before becoming a varsity assistant.

From 2009-2011, he was the tight ends/slot receivers coach. Moore took up the responsibilities as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2011 until 2015 – when he was hired by Eufaula.

Moore, who graduated from Auburn University in 2007, called the return to the area special.

“I am so honored to be the new head football coach at Opelika High School. It’s surreal

to have the opportunity to come back and lead a program that I began coaching in many years

ago,” said Moore. “Opelika has always been a special place to me and my family. It’s

where I got my start in teaching and coaching and where my kids were born. My desire for this

program is for it to be the best football program in Alabama.”

Moore will begin his duties on Jan. 3, 2024.

News 19 reached out to Hartselle City Schools for a comment but has not heard back at the time of this publication. We will continue to provide updates to the coaching search and eventual hire.