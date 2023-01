LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hartselle Tigers took a trip to East Limestone for some Thursday night hoops, and the Tigers got the sweep against the Indians.

The boys from Hartselle won 80-56; the Lady Tigers went to overtime against the Lady Indians and Hartselle won 48-44.

Up next for Hartselle, both Tigers teams will travel to Muscle Shoals on Friday, January 13.