Hartselle Baseball falls in 6A Championship on controversial call; Day two state softball roundup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Tied at 7 in the bottom of the seventh of the Class 6A Championship, Hartselle Baseball had the bases loaded. Josey Williamson stepped to the plate with one out and a chance to win the game. That’s exactly what he did, at least that is what everyone in Riverwalk Stadium thought.

Williamson hit a fly ball to center field, deep enough to score Peyton Steele from third. As the center fielder caught the ball, Steele tagged up, bolted for home, and slid in head first before the throw reached the plate. Hartselle players rushed out of the dugout to celebrate, dog-piling on their teammates.

Faith Academy Baseball head coach Matt Seymour immediately pointed to third to appeal the play in hopes that Steele left early. The Rams’ third basemen took the ball, stepped on the bag, and the third base umpire signaled “out.”

Following the controversial call, Faith Academy would go on to score seven runs in the top of the eighth to win the Class 6A Championship.

SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP

Game one

Ardmore 5, Satsuma 3

Game two

Satsuma 6, Ardmore 1 (Satsuma wins the Class 5A Championship)

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

Brantley 11, Skyline 3 (Brantley wins the Class 1A Championship)

