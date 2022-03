Two of the best high school baseball teams in the state of Alabama met on the field as 6A’s top ranked Hartselle hosted 7A’s number one Auburn in a Friday doubleheader.

Auburn took game one 6-1, but Hartselle bounced back and got the win in game two 5-4.

James Clemens got to face off against Creek Wood out of Tennessee at Toyota Field and the bats got hot in the third and 6th innings for the Jets to help lead to the 13-5 win.