HARVEST, Ala. – Behind 26 points and 10 rebounds from big man Caleb Harrison, Huntsville defeated Sparkman 53-46 to win the Class 7A Area 7 regular season area championship.

With the victory the Panthers have earned the right to host the area tournament.

W. 53-46

➡️ 19-10, 5-1

➡️➡️ Regular Season

7A Area 7 Champions



A gritty, tough, defensive effort from the Crimson Panthers on the road tonight! They earn the right to host Area Tournament. @_Caleb_Harrison – 26 pts, 10 Rebs.



Dre Chunn 8 pts, 6 Rebs



Fri – Senior Night pic.twitter.com/t16CNjVkMR — Huntsville Basketball (@HHSPantherHoops) February 2, 2022

