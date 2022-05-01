HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – 156 of the best golfers in the world flocked to the Rocket City for the 2022 Huntsville Championship to try and be able to hoist the rocket trophy and pick up a Korn Ferry Tour win.

Harrison Endycott entered the final round with a five stroke lead and that’s what he would finish with; Endycott finished 16-under overall to win the second Huntsville Championship.

This is Endycott’s first professional win and he says he’s thankful he got to do it in a place like Huntsville.

You can find the full leaderboard for the Huntsville Championship here.