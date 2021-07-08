Hall of famer Deion Sanders comes to Huntsville to help benefit the Boys and Girls Club

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many sports fans know the name Deion Sanders and most people know Sanders as “Prime Time”.

If you’ve heard of Sanders, you know he’s an incredible hall of fame football player and one of the greatest athletes to ever live; something most might not know is how the Boys and Girls Club of America helped get Sanders to where he is today.

The NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State Football Head Coach credits the Boys and Girls Club for giving him discipline and structure at a young age. Now he’s able to help and give back to chapters across the United States saying it’s only natural to return the favor to an organization that helped shape his future.

Sanders took a trip to the Rocket City on Thursday serving as the keynote speaker at this year’s Leaders & Legends fundraiser benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

Sanders says his mission is to give hope to anyone who might be in a situation similar to his when he was growing up.

“Children don’t get an opportunity to meet someone significant, get to touch them, to feel them, to hear them and to connect with them that’s not so far removed from them that they say I could do that,” Sanders said. “There’s nothing special about me. I stayed focused because I had a goal and a dream and I made it.”

For any young people out there who might be listening to him, Sanders’ primary message is simple.

“I just want people to believe and the first thing is believing in you,” Sanders said. “If you can believe in yourself the world is at your beck and call you’ve just got to believe in you. If you don’t believe in yourself nobody else will.”

Sanders says at the end of the day, whether it’s here in North Alabama or anywhere across the country, he hopes he can show young boys and girls that truly anything is possible.