(WHNT) — Quite a few former UAH basketball players have taken their talents overseas at the professional level in recent years.

Guntersville native CJ Williamson is joining that list of Chargers turned pros, as his love for the game has now taken him to Spain to play for Córdoba CB.

Playing at the professional level has been a goal of his for as long as he can remember, and he just didn’t know exactly how he’d get there, but Williamson says he knew God had a plan to put him in the best positions to have his dreams come true.

“I’m very excited and nervous at the same time because everything’s new,” Williamson said. “I’m not used to being away from family but it’s really a blessing and I’m really excited and can’t wait for the season to start.”

The former UAH Charger isn’t playing down the road from his hometown anymore. He’s more than 4,000 miles away, but Williamson says that’s something he’s most excited about. He’s thrilled to get to experience a new part of the world all while playing the sport that he loves for a living.

“Going to Spain, going to different countries and living my dream. Getting to know the different cultures, getting to know new people and building relationships through basketball outside of the United States.”

Just like any athlete, Williamson didn’t get to the pros without a few bumps in the road. But after all the good, bad and ugly, if he could talk to his four-year-old self – what advice would he give himself knowing what he knows now?

“Just stay committed and stay in your faith. There’s going to be trials and tribulations, ups and downs but God has a plan for you and if you trust him he’ll give you the desires of your heart.”