BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — On the final day of state championship action, two North Alabama met on the court to play for the state title.

Guntersville and Lee went head-to-head Saturday in the Girls 5A State Championship.

Olivia Vandergriff is a bucket-getter and got things started early. The Lady Cats led by 12 at the half. In the fourth, Vandergriff couldn’t get her shot to go, but Tazi Harris, who pulled down 17 rebounds on the day, put it up and in.

The game went down to the wire and the Lady Generals hung in until the very end with Gisella Burns cutting into Guntersville’s lead.

However, Guntersville hung on for the 40-37 win over Lee, earning their first state title in program history.

“I know our community was starving for something like this and so that we could be the group to give it to them and we could just finish the night it feels great,” Vandergriff said.

“It was just one of those things where I knew that our community really really wanted it for our young ladies and it wasn’t really about me wanting it,” said Head Coach Kenny Hill. “I wanted it for them.”

Lee Coach J. Silas said his team continued to dig deep even when things weren’t going their way.

” I mean the thing it didn’t fall the way we wanted it to fall but I believe it’s a life lesson and I know this young ladies with the help of me and my coaching staff are going to continue to grind and get better and grow,” Silas stated.