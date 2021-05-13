Guntersville boys, Mars Hill girls win golf state titles; Huntsville girls finish as state runner up

MOBILE, Ala. – It was a big week for Tennessee Valley teams on the golf course in Mobile. The Guntersville Boys beat UMS-Wright by nine strokes to claim the Class 5A crown.

In the 1A-3A Girls classification, Mars Hill (258) won in a scorecard tiebreaker over Bayside Academy (258) to win the state championship.

Huntsville’s Girls Golf team fell to Spain Park by one stroke, finishing as the 7A state runner up. Being able to represent their program in Mobile was an honor for junior Megan Grosnick and her teammates.

“It was a lot of fun. We had a lot of good experience just playing a lot of golf,” said Grosnick. “We actually got to play golf with alot of our friends from other schools and it was really great and to get runner up after not really having a season last year it was really good.”

FINAL RESULTS

CLASS 7A BOYS

Falls Course (Par 71)

Team scoring

Vestavia Hills 296

Enterprise 298

Auburn 299

Hewitt-Trussville 300



7A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

William Streit, Auburn 68

Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise 70

Jackson Mitchell, James Clemens 71

Ward Harris, Vestavia 73

Parker Moelinger, Vestavia 73

Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope 74

Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Truss. 74

Ethan Hacker, Hewitt-Truss. 74

Gibson Charlton, Enterprise 75

Jay Clemmer, Vestavia 75

Brady Wood, Enterprise 75



CLASS 6A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Mountain Brook 284

Spanish Fort 303

Homewood 305

St. Paul’s Episcopal 314



6A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Gordon Sargent, Mtn Brook 68

Evans Gross, Mtn Brook 69

Will Feagin, Mtn Brook 71

Reid Larson, Spanish Fort 73

Tom Fischer, Mtn Brook 73

Jake Hallmark, Spanish Fort 73

Jack Craddock, Homewood 75

Coe Murdock, Mtn Brook 76

Cole Imig, Mtn Brook 76

Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s 76

Harrison Sims, Mtn Brook 76

CLASS 5A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Guntersville 294

UMS-Wright 303

Rehobeth 350

Boaz 365



5A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Brantley Scott, Rehobeth 67

Paul Bruce, Guntersville 68

Eric Boutwell, Russellville 70

John Bruce, Guntersville 70

Quincey Leonard, Pike Road 75

Regan Lefeve, Guntersville 75

Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright 75

Will Howard, UMS-Wright 75

Brayden Nelson, Brewer 76

Ken Brown, UMS-Wright 76



CLASS 4A BOYS

Team scoring (27 holes)

White Plains 449

Haleyville 475

Deshler 326

Fayette County 388



4A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Luke Linley, Deshler 105

Zach Ashley, Brooks 106

Kenny Okins, White Plains 106

Wesley Jenkins, White Plains 111 Russell Boren, Oneonta 114

Sawyer Edwards, White Plains 114

Hudson Lawson, Haleyville 115

Jake Temple, Haleyville 117

Andrew Miles, Bibb County 118

Peyton Bradley, White Plains 120



CLASS 3A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Houston Academy 300

Bayside Academy 303

Lauderdale County 323

Westbrook Christian 376



3A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Jake McDonald, Houston Ac. 72

Mason Crowder, Houston Ac. 74

Matthew Streitman, Bayside Ac. 74

Will Middleton, Bayside Ac. 74

Grant Smith, Montgomery Catholic 75

Cole Komyati, Bayside Ac. 75

Jimbo Corbett, Bayside Ac. 78

Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Chr. 79

Luke Ferguson, Bayside Ac. 79

Sebastian Whitten, Carbon Hill 79



CLASS 1A/2A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Elba 313

Brantley 320

North Sand Mountain 332



1A/2A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

John Wilson, Elba 70

Tucker Kilcrease, Elba 76

Luke Davis, Athens Bible 77

Luke Mapes, No. Sand Mtn 77

Jarrett Hill, No. Sand Mtn 77

Vinay Yerramsetti, Altamont 77

Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr. 78

Brady Bolton, Red Bay 80

Peyton McCart, Elba 80



CLASS 7A GIRLS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Spain Park 223

Huntsville 224

Auburn 226

Fairhope 238

7A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Kate Hu, Auburn 69

Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Truss. 70

Courtney Johnson, Spain Park 70

Hannah Dees, Fairhope 71

Ava Schwartz, Huntsville 72

Gabi Nicastro, Huntsville 73

Katelyn Foster, Baker 74

Grace Engel, Grissom 75

Taylor Tribble, Spain Park 76

Morgan Jones, Auburn 76





CLASS 6A GIRLS

Team scoring (27 holes)

McGill-Toolen 347

UMS-Wright 354

Northridge 364

Hartselle 373



6A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen 109

Frances Brown, UMS-Wright 112

Alley Beth Waldrop, Jasper 112

Jinger Heath, Hartselle 114

Mary K. Lee, Northridge 117

Meghen Stein, McGill-Toolen 117

Tori Waters, UMS-Wright 117

Anna Lee Regan, M. Shoals 120

Jordyn Martin, McGill-Toolen 121

Annie R. Skinner, Northridge 123



CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS

Team scoring (18 holes)

White Plains 241

Northside 248

Alexandria 266

John Carroll Catholic 273

4A/5A

Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Ashlee Allen, Northside 71

Erika Allen, Northside 72

Julie Waldo, Alabama Chr. 75

Baylie Webb, White Plains 75

Yvette Gorden, Pike Road 77

Kaitlyn Shields, J Carroll 80

Abby Gattis, White Plains 81

Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 84

Isabelle Rogers, White Plains 85

Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria 85



CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Bayside Academy 258

Mars Hill Bible 258

Mobile Christian 264

Pleasant Valley 318



1A/3A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Ellie Curran, Brindlee Mtn 72

Lauren Thompson, Providence Chr. 75

Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 81

Kylee House, Mars Hill Bible 83

Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible 84

Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy 84

Mary Katherine NcNamara, H. Spirit 84

Brook Rachel, Mobile Chr. 84

Kristen Rachel, Mobile Chr. 84

Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy 86

