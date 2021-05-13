Guntersville boys, Mars Hill girls win golf state titles; Huntsville girls finish as state runner up

MOBILE, Ala. – It was a big week for Tennessee Valley teams on the golf course in Mobile. The Guntersville Boys beat UMS-Wright by nine strokes to claim the Class 5A crown.

In the 1A-3A Girls classification, Mars Hill (258) won in a scorecard tiebreaker over Bayside Academy (258) to win the state championship.

Huntsville’s Girls Golf team fell to Spain Park by one stroke, finishing as the 7A state runner up. Being able to represent their program in Mobile was an honor for junior Megan Grosnick and her teammates.

“It was a lot of fun. We had a lot of good experience just playing a lot of golf,” said Grosnick. “We actually got to play golf with alot of our friends from other schools and it was really great and to get runner up after not really having a season last year it was really good.”

FINAL RESULTS

CLASS 7A BOYS
Falls Course (Par 71)
Team scoring
Vestavia Hills                296
Enterprise                      298
Auburn                          299
Hewitt-Trussville           300

7A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
William Streit, Auburn            68
Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise                   70
Jackson Mitchell, James Clemens   71
Ward Harris, Vestavia            73
Parker Moelinger, Vestavia     73
Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope 74
Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Truss. 74
Ethan  Hacker, Hewitt-Truss.  74
Gibson Charlton, Enterprise   75
Jay Clemmer, Vestavia            75
Brady Wood, Enterprise                   75

CLASS 6A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Mountain Brook            284
Spanish Fort                           303
Homewood                    305
St. Paul’s Episcopal      314

6A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Gordon Sargent, Mtn  Brook  68
Evans Gross, Mtn Brook                  69
Will Feagin, Mtn Brook                    71
Reid Larson, Spanish Fort      73
Tom Fischer, Mtn Brook                  73
Jake Hallmark, Spanish Fort   73
Jack Craddock, Homewood    75
Coe Murdock, Mtn Brook       76
Cole Imig, Mtn Brook             76
Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s           76
Harrison Sims, Mtn Brook      76                         

CLASS 5A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Guntersville                   294
UMS-Wright        303
Rehobeth              350
Boaz                     365    

5A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Brantley Scott, Rehobeth                  67
Paul Bruce, Guntersville                   68
Eric Boutwell, Russellville      70
John Bruce, Guntersville                   70
Quincey Leonard, Pike Road   75
Regan Lefeve, Guntersville      75
Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright  75
Will Howard, UMS-Wright     75
Brayden Nelson, Brewer                   76
Ken Brown, UMS-Wright       76      

CLASS 4A BOYS
Team scoring (27 holes)
White Plains                  449
Haleyville                       475
Deshler                          326
Fayette County              388

4A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Luke Linley, Deshler               105
Zach Ashley, Brooks               106
Kenny Okins, White Plains     106
Wesley Jenkins, White Plains  111    Russell Boren, Oneonta           114
Sawyer Edwards, White Plains         114

Hudson Lawson, Haleyville    115
Jake Temple, Haleyville          117
Andrew Miles, Bibb County   118
Peyton Bradley, White Plains  120

CLASS 3A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Houston Academy                   300
Bayside Academy          303
Lauderdale County                  323
Westbrook Christian     376

3A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Jake McDonald, Houston Ac.           72
Mason Crowder, Houston Ac.          74
Matthew Streitman, Bayside Ac.      74
Will Middleton, Bayside Ac.             74
Grant Smith, Montgomery Catholic 75
Cole Komyati, Bayside Ac.               75
Jimbo Corbett, Bayside Ac.              78
Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Chr.  79
Luke Ferguson, Bayside Ac.             79
Sebastian Whitten, Carbon Hill                  79

CLASS 1A/2A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Elba                               313
Brantley                         320
North Sand Mountain    332

1A/2A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
John Wilson, Elba                             70
Tucker Kilcrease, Elba            76
Luke Davis, Athens Bible        77
Luke Mapes, No. Sand Mtn    77
Jarrett Hill, No. Sand Mtn       77
Vinay Yerramsetti, Altamont  77
Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr.       78
Brady Bolton, Red Bay           80
Peyton McCart, Elba               80      

CLASS 7A GIRLS 
Team scoring (18 holes)
Spain Park           223
Huntsville             224
Auburn                 226
Fairhope               238
7A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Kate Hu, Auburn                              69
Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Truss.                  70
Courtney Johnson, Spain Park                   70
Hannah Dees, Fairhope                    71
Ava Schwartz, Huntsville                 72
Gabi Nicastro, Huntsville                           73
Katelyn Foster, Baker                       74
Grace Engel, Grissom                       75
Taylor Tribble, Spain Park               76
Morgan Jones, Auburn                     76

CLASS 6A GIRLS
Team scoring (27 holes)
McGill-Toolen               347
UMS-Wright                  354
Northridge                     364
Hartselle                        373

6A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen   109
Frances Brown, UMS-Wright 112
Alley Beth Waldrop, Jasper    112
Jinger Heath, Hartselle            114
Mary K. Lee, Northridge                   117
Meghen Stein, McGill-Toolen  117    
Tori Waters, UMS-Wright      117
Anna Lee Regan, M. Shoals    120
Jordyn Martin, McGill-Toolen 121
Annie R. Skinner, Northridge  123

CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS
Team scoring (18 holes)
White Plains                            241
Northside                       248
Alexandria                     266
John Carroll Catholic    273
4A/5A
Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Ashlee Allen, Northside          71
Erika Allen, Northside            72
Julie Waldo, Alabama Chr.     75
Baylie Webb, White Plains      75
Yvette Gorden, Pike Road       77
Kaitlyn Shields, J Carroll                  80
Abby Gattis, White Plains       81
Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta    84
Isabelle Rogers, White Plains  85
Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria   85      

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Bayside Academy          258
Mars Hill Bible              258
Mobile Christian            264
Pleasant Valley              318

1A/3A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Ellie Curran, Brindlee Mtn                72
Lauren Thompson, Providence         Chr.   75
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane               81
Kylee House, Mars Hill Bible           83
Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible    84
Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy   84
Mary Katherine NcNamara, H. Spirit        84
Brook Rachel, Mobile Chr.               84
Kristen Rachel, Mobile Chr.             84
Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy       86

To send pictures, videos or scores, email rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whirmire@whnt.com,

