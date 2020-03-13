Gulf South Conference suspends all athletics, UAH included

Friday afternoon, the Gulf South Conference announced ALL athletic activities are suspended.
The conference said the suspension applies to games, athleitc-related activities, and off-campus recruiting.
The conference added the suspension is indefinite.
The University of Alabama in Huntsville, part of the GSC, issued a separate statement saying safety was first.
“There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our students, including our student-athletes. While I am sad that we have had to suspend activities, I am hopeful that our student-athletes will be able to compete for conference championships this spring season. I am saddened that our track and basketball athletes did not get to compete for an NCAA championship. However, we could not be prouder of them and their accomplishments, both on and off of the field. We will get through this because we have the most important ingredient to any organization: great people! Go Chargers!”UAH Interim Athletic Director Dr. Cade Smith