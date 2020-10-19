Grissom’s Jakob Foss and Reed Dexter earn top play for week eight

Week eight is in the books for the high school football regular season and as the season goes on, these teams just keep getting better and better.

Here’s a look at this week’s top five plays.

Play five, Madison Academy hosts New Hope.

Madison Academy got a one touchdown lead, but they want to make it two before the half.

Avery Seaton connects with Will Stokes. He dodges three defenders, gets to the outside, tip toes the sideline and takes it all the way to the house!

The Mustangs are region champs thanks to plays like that.

Play number four, Albertville vs. Austin.

The Black Bear offense is hard to stop once it gets going.

Quincy Crittendon takes the snap, rolls left, turns back to his right and tosses it to Tre Shackelford. No one can stop him! He runs through the tape for the score.

Play three – Red Bay takes on Mars Hill.

If we were still giving out a player of the week, Hunter Kilpatrick would be the frontrunner to get it for week eight.

We saw a touchdown on offense from number four for the Panthers earlier in this game, then he hits us with the big time interception on defense.

Getting it done on both sides of the ball — you love to see it.

For play number two lets go to our game of the week – East Limestone vs. Russellville.

The Tigers looking to score here. Conner Warhurst takes the handoff and his GPS has him routed to the endzone. He lowers his shoulder through one defender then spins the next guy around bringing him down and diving in for the score.

Play number one is brought to you be the Grissom Tigers.

Jakob Foss looking to throw and this ball is coming right into your living room. Reed Dexter hauling in his second touchdown of the first half in the Tigers matchup with Bob Jones.

A great pass and a great catch! That’s our top play for week eight.