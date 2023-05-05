HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Grissom basketball standout Izzy Miles has signed to take his talents on the court to the next level.

Miles is heading to Tarleton State to play for head coach Billy Gillispie and the Texans’ program.

Miles had several options to chooses from, including Alabama A&M and Troy, but he says his decision to play for the Texans came down to the coaching staff.

“It’s just Coach Gillispie,” Miles said. “I know he’s gonna push his guys hard. I know he’ll push me to where I want to go and I obviously want to go play basketball for money one day. You can tell he’s a hard coach but like I said that’s definitely what I need to get where I want to go.”

